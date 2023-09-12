NAB summons Ali Zaidi, Vawda in NCA £190m scandal

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned four former federal ministers in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal (Al-Qadir Trust Case), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the anti-graft watchdog has summoned former federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Faroogh Naseem in NCA case on September 14 and 15.

All four former federal ministers were members of former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet which okayed the decision for the settlement of £190m deal.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.