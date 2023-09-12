28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Advertisement -

NAB summons Ali Zaidi, Vawda in NCA £190m scandal

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned four former federal ministers in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal (Al-Qadir Trust Case), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the anti-graft watchdog has summoned former federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Faroogh Naseem in NCA case on September 14 and 15.

All four former federal ministers were members of former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet which okayed the decision for the settlement of £190m deal.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Read more: NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190m NCA scandal

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.