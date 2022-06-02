NAB summons ex-Wapda chief Muzammil Hussain over irregularities

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Wapda chairman Lt. Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain over alleged irregularities in Tarbela Hydropower Project IV, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accountability watchdog has summoned ex-chairman of Wapda, Muzammil Hussain for hearing on June 06.

“The national exchequer has lost whopping 753 million dollars due to irregularities in the project,” the NAB said in its notice.

The accountability bureau has asked the former Wapda chief to appear before the NAB with documents to present his stance over the matter.

The bureau has alleged Muzammil Hussain of abuse of powers and misuse of government funds. “In last three years the exchequer has suffered billions of rupees losses owing to corruption in Wapda.”

Former Wapda chairman has also been accused of wrong payments to contractors.

The 1410 megawatts Tarbela Hydropower Project IV has been nearing completion but it has highest per unit construction cost in the country.

Former Wapda chairman Muzammil Hussain had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the first week of May.

In August 2021, the Ministry of Water Resources had extended his term of office and notified Muzammil Hussain as the chairman Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) for a second consecutive term of five years.

