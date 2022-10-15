NAB summons former Wapda chairman Muzammil Hussain

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned former Chairman WAPDA lieutenant general (retd) Muzammil Hussain again, citing sources ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

Hussain has been asked in a notice to appear again before the NAB at any day during current month, sources said.

The NAB case against lieutenant general (retd) Muzammil Hussain stated that during his three-year tenure, WAPDA suffered losses due to a delay in projects.

He has been charrged of corrupt practices of USD 753 million during his tenure.

The 1410 megawatts Tarbela Hydropower Project IV has been nearing completion, but it has highest per unit construction cost in the country.

Former Wapda chairman had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the first week of May this year.

In August 2021, the Ministry of Water Resources extended his term of office and notified Muzammil Hussain as the chairman Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) for a second consecutive term of five years.

