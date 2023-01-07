NAB summons PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari on Jan 9

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday summoned the former SAPM and PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-corruption watchdog sent another notice to Zulfi for the investigation of the transfer of land for Al Qadir university.

The anti-corruption watchdog ordered the PTI leader to appear before NAB along with the land transfer record.

The former cabinet member Zulfi Bukhari was told that the registry documents should also be submitted to NAB.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari has withdrawn his British nationality, he shared withdrawal documents approved by the British Home office on media.

He added that now he would fight for ‘real independence’ along with PTI Chief Imran Khan. People were speculating that he would flee the country as soon as the PTI government ends, he added.

Comments