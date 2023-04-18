NAB swings into action over Rs2b irregularities in Punjab University’s project

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has swung into action after alleged financial irregularities worth Rs2 billion in the Punjab University’s Town III development project, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The NAB swung into action after the expenditures of Rs2 billion on the Punjab University’s Town III project without the commencement of the development work. The anti-corruption watchdog sought complete records from the concerned officials.

Moreover, a call-up notice was issued to the developer responsible for the construction of PU Town II project. The anti-graft watchdog also sought the report of the purchased land, transfer particulars, crop production and profit records from the developer.

A questionnaire was also sent to the developer by the NAB officials.

