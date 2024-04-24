NAB takes notice of ‘illegal’ appointments in NA secretariat

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of ‘illegal’ appointments in the National Assembly (NA) secretariat, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The NAB in a letter penned to the NA secretariat has sought details of appointments during the tenures of Asad Qaiser and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as speaker of the lower House of the Parliament.

The graft-buster body has sought a response on the appointment criteria from 2018 to March 2024.

The NAB has also sought details about approval from the finance ministry regarding appointments and advertisements in the newspaper for the jobs, the sources said.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser allegedly recruited and promoted employees against the rules and regulations in the Parliament Secretariat during his tenure.

The sources said that the former NA Speaker hired and promoted over 200 employees in the Secretariat who hailed from his constituency.

Asad Qaiser got his brother-in-law Tahir Qadeem appointed temporarily in the KP Assembly as Grade-17 officer and then transferred him to Islamabad on deputation. Later, he permanently appointed his brother-in-law in the National Assembly, said the sources