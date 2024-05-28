NAB team raids Bahria Town office: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team raided Bahria Town headquarters in Islamabad to obtain the land documents of Al-Qadir University, ARY News reported citing sources.

The NAB team is still present in the corporate office of Bahria Town, the sources privy to the development said. They added that the corruption watchdog is searching different parts of the Bahria Town headquarters.

The NAB team is searching the offices of Bahria town owner Malik Riaz and other high officials. The sources said that the records in Bahria town head office were seized by the NAB team.

The NAB team is accompanied by the Islamabad and Punjab police as well as the elite force. The NAB team cordoned off the roads leading to Bahria Town Head Office as a heavy contingent of police force is deployed.