NAB to detain accused for 30 days under new amendment ordinance

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) gets powers to detain the accused for 30 days instead of 14 under the new Amendment Ordinance, ARY News reported.

According to details, the NAB Amendment Ordinance states that the chairman of antigraft has now the authority to make any person an approver in the case. The approver will record his statement before the magistrate.

However, if he tried to hide anything regarding the case then his forgiveness will be suspended and in that case, the approver’s witness can go against him.

Furthermore, the chairman NAB is free to hire the lawyer of his own choice.

Earlier, Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed the presidential ordinance for the recommended amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

The acting president issued the presidential ordinance for the NAB Amendment Ordinance.

It was learned that the federal government prepared draft amendments for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

The federal cabinet gave approval to the recommended amendments which will be promulgated into law through a presidential ordinance, sources added.