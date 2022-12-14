NAB to not challenge Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal in Avenfield case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to not challenge PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retired) Safdar’s acquittal in the Avenfield reference, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The NAB Rawalpindi chapter has accepted the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retired) Safdar Awan in Avenfield reference.

The approval was given by DG NAB Rawalpindi, Farmanullah.

On September 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Captain retired Safdar Awan by nullifying the sentence awarded by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference.

Divisional Bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from both sides.

An accountability court on July 6, 2018, sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield reference.

Judge Muhammad Bashir had handed out seven-year imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and a fine of £2 million. While her husband Safdar was awarded one year’s jail term.

