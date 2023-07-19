NAB yet to decide on Usman Buzdar’s arrest

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headquarters failed to make a conclusive decision for arresting the former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in the assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog failed to make a final decision regarding the arrest of the former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. It was learnt that the authorities are still working on legal framework after the amendments to the NAB Ordinance.

Sources added that the NAB high-ups are reluctant to arrest Buzdar amid inquiry-level probe. As per the law, the status of the case against Buzdar should be upgraded to the investigation level for his arrest.

They said that it is also mandatory to run the inquiry at least six months before arrested the accused. The high-ups mulled over issuing another call-up notices to the former chief minister in the assets beyond income case.

Earlier, it was learnt that the Lahore bureau requested NAB chairman for issuance of arrest warrants of Buzdar. Under the new NAB ordinance, Usman Buzdar can be arrested during the inquiry.

“The NAB authorities have decided to enforce the powers under the amended law for the arrest of former Punjab chief minister,” according to sources.

Usman Buzdar has failed to appear before the Lahore bureau of the NAB 14th times, despite being summoned repeatedly.

Former chief minister is facing inquiries with regard to assets beyond means, transfers and postings and irregularities in contracts during his tenure as Punjab’s chief executive.

An inquiry over irregularities in wheat export also underway against him.