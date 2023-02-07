Renowned director and producer Nabeel Qureshi took to Twitter Monday evening to talk about an ordeal he had just experienced.

He recalled being attacked by a mob near PIB/Jamshed Quarter, Martin Road area of Karachi during a shoot. “Hundred of people” got into the house they were shooting in, harass women, beat the crew, and stole phones and shooting equipment.

1/1 We has been attacked by mov in PIB Colony/jamshed quater martin road during shoot they got into the house we were shooting a hundred of people they harrases women/actresses, beat the shit out of crew, stole mobiles, equipment @HiraMani_real @ManiSalmanKhi #gulerana — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) February 6, 2023

At 8:44 PM, he tweeted, “We are sitting here in PIB police station, they attacked like anything honestly this never happened before in Karachi, they were equipped with weapons, they stole mobiles wallet they do not care about ladies they raise their hands, etc.”

1/2 we are sitting here in PIB police station, they attacked like anything honestly this never happened before in karachi, they were equipped with weapons, they stole mobiles wallet they do not care about ladies they raise their hands etc. — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) February 6, 2023

He went on to ask Sindh Police and Sindh Rangers to take strict and exemplary action against the perpetrators. He also requests the industry to make sure nothing of the sort happens again with him, Hira Mani, Mani, or any other person from the fraternity.

We want #sindhpolice & #sindhrangers to take strict action against these ppl, to make example out of it @ManiSalmanKhi @HiraMani_real i request to my fraternity all the actors producers to make sure that this shouldn't happened again to any of us! — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) February 6, 2023

Mahira Khan was one of the first actors to condemn the incident. Replying to her tweet, the Khel Khel Mein director tagged Hira Mani and wrote, “I still cannot believe it, still in trauma of what has happened we had kids like 6/7 years of age, and Hira keep on requesting them to behave from inside the door they were not listening, they broke the door! It is so disturbing!”

I still cannot believe it, still in trauma of what has happened we had kids like 6/7 years of age, and hira keep on requesting them to behave from inside the door they were not listening, they broke the door ! It is so disturbing! @hiramani https://t.co/02DPx1f1e7 — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) February 6, 2023

Hira Mani also posted an Instagram story about the whole incident. She wrote, “It was a very unfortunate event to witness today and I wish and pray no one face that ever in their life. I want to thank my team members who fought till the last with the culprits to save us and are in very bad condition in the hospital right now Please take a moment to pray for their speedy recovery.”

In the wake of the incident, FIR has been registered in the Jamshed Quarter Police Station and six people named in the FIR have been arrested so far.

Here’s praying for the speedy recovery of Nabeel Qureshi’s injured team members.

