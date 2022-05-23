Nach Punjaban: Makers reject Abrar-ul-Haq’s plagiarism claims

Makers of the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ responded to the allegations made by popular Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq on Sunday.

For those unversed, Abrar-ul-Haq had called out Indian filmmaker Karan Johar yesterday for copying his song ‘Nach Punjaban’ in his upcoming film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ as seen in the trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Soon after the trailer was released on social media, Haq took to his Twitter handle to criticize the Bollywood filmmaker for copying the song without any rights. “I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages,” he tweeted.

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

“Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy songs. This is my sixth song being copied which will not be allowed at all,” he noted further tagging both Johar and his film company ‘Dharma movies’ in his post.

Responding to claims by Haq, a UK-based record label ‘Movie Box’ jumped in the matter denying the claims by the singer.

Nach Panjaban has been officially licensed for it to be included in the Film “JugJugg Jeeyo” by @TSeries. @karanjohar & @DharmaMovies have the legal rights to use this song in their film and the tweet by @AbrarUlHaqPK earlier today is defamatory and completely unacceptable. — MOVIEBOX (@1Moviebox) May 22, 2022

“Nach Panjaban has been officially licensed for it to be included in the Film “JugJugg Jeeyo” by @TSeries. @karanjohar & @DharmaMovies have the legal rights to use this song in their film and the tweet by @AbrarUlHaqPK earlier today is defamatory and completely unacceptable.” read the tweet by the label.

In his defense, the prominent singer maintained that the song has not been ‘licensed’ to anyone, and if needed, he will continue ahead to take ‘legal action’ for the same.

Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it , then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action.#NachPunjaban — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

Now ‘T-Series’, an India-based music label backing the Raj Mehta directorial, has broke silence for the first time on Monday.

“T-Series has legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 and is also available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned and operated by 1 Moviebox Records Label, for the film Jug JuggJeeyo produced by Dharma Movies. All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song released.” read the statement by the team on the micro-blogging site.

We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies. The song is available here: https://t.co/2oLFzsLAFI pic.twitter.com/t6u3p3RA6z — T-Series (@TSeries) May 23, 2022

Comments