NACTA proposes formation of National CTD

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has proposed the government to form a National Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in view of the recent new wave of terrorism, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The proposal was forwarded to the government by the National Counter Terrorism Authority’s (NACTA) National Coordinator, Rai Tahir. According to the proposal, a National CTD under the supervision of NACTA should be created at the federal level, through which action against national and internationally banned organizations can be initiated.

It was suggested to the government that the National CTD will have its own police stations in the centre and the provincial CTD will be able to continue operations on its own while the National CTD will be able to carry out operations across the country.

According to the sources, the initial estimate for National CTD is Rs2 billion.

The proposal states that the National CTD should be created under the existing Anti-Terrorism Act.

Recently in a terror incident, at least three people, including a policeman, died while 20 others sustained injuries in a suicide attack near a Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta’s Baleli area.

