‘Nadaaniyan’ marks Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut, Mahima Chaudhry's return to cinemas

Son of Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut in the film Nadaaniyan earlier this year, which also marked the return of Bollywood star Mahima Chaudhry to the screen.

In the romantic comedy, Mahima portrayed the role of Khushi Kapoor’s on-screen mother, showcasing a love story between two college students from famous families.

At the premiere of Nadaaniyan, however, it was Mahima’s daughter, Ariana Chaudhry, who stole the spotlight. The 18-year-old made headlines after walking the red carpet alongside her mother, drawing comparisons to American singer and actress Selena Gomez.

Recently, Mahima and Ariana enjoyed a day out at the salon, where they caught the attention of paparazzi. Ariana looked stunning in a striped shirt, with kohled eyes and a fringe that framed her face, prompting many social media users to liken her to Selena Gomez.

In the comments section of a post, one user remarked, “Looks like Selena Gomez”, while another added, “She is even more beautiful than Selena Gomez”. Fans continued to praise her appearance, with comments such as, “Omg… looking like a Barbie doll” and “she really looked like a Barbie doll”.