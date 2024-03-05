PML-N ‘opposes’ Nadeem Afzal Chan as Punjab governor

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has opposed PPP’s Nadeem Afzal Chan as Punjab governor, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Chan, who had been opposing PML-N during the formation of the government, is a strong contender for the Punjab governorship, the sources said, while the PML-N has opposed it.

Sources further say, PPP thinks Nadeem Afzal Chan is the best choice for the Punjab governorship while PML-N has reportedly shown its consent on the names of Qamar Zaman Kaira and Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood.

Read more: PPP shortlists three names for Punjab governor slot

The PPP will get the office of the Punjab governor as per the power-sharing formula with the PML-N.

As per the power-sharing pact, Shehbaz Sharif was voted for by the PPP in Sunday’s PM election, whereas Asif Ali Zardari will be the joint candidate for the position of president of Pakistan.

The senate chairman, NA deputy speaker, Punjab and KP governors will be from the PPP, whereas NA speaker, Sindh and Balochistan governors will be from PML-N, as per the power-sharing formula between both the parties.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto chaired a meeting to finalise the names for the coveted offices, the sources said.