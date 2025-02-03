Nadia Afgan reveals getting Indian Punjabi film offers

Seasoned actor Nadia Afgan expressed her desire to work in Bollywood films, revealing that she had been offered Punjabi films from the neighbouring country.

During her recent outing on a private news channel’s talk show, Nadia Afgan was asked if she would accept an offer to work in an Indian movie, to which she said, “Of course, I’ll do that, why not?”

“I’m an artist, an actor. I have no reason to turn down a good role, offered from any part of the world. Borders and boundaries are not meant for arts and artists,” she maintained.

Speaking about Bollywood films, Afgan also expressed her desire to share the screen with megastar Shah Rukh Khan, as well as acclaimed actors Shefali Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma. “They are doing such amazing work and versatile roles,” she praised.

Besides Bollywood films, the ‘Radd’ actor also expressed her fondness for Punjabi films and revealed that she has watched a few Pollywood movies of her Indian ‘friend’ Sonam Bajwa, and really enjoyed them.

When asked if she is open to working in a Punjabi film, Afgan disclosed, “I’d been offered Indian Punjabi films in the past, but it’s just that the timing was odd and this other time, my father was ill, due to which I could not take those offers.”

“But yes I would love to do them,” she affirmed.

