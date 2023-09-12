Nadia Hussain decries increase in electricity bills

Actor, model and entrepreneur Nadia Hussain Khan is also concerned about inflated electricity bills despite a decrease in consumption.

During her recent podcast outing for a private media outlet, Nadia Hussain spoke up on the immense inflation, particularly the hike in electricity bills in recent months which has impacted not only the businesses but even the common people and their quality of living.

“I’ve just been in shock ever since I’ve seen the latest electricity bill,” the celebrity shared.

The ‘Jalan’ actor continued, “It is unbelievable that the number of units we have consumed is much lesser than what we used to during earlier months of the year and still my bill is more than what it used to be.”

The celebrity said that although her consumption decreased by 500 units, the electricity bill has jumped from Rs.120k to 170k. “It’s ridiculous that I’m paying almost Rs.2 lac in electricity bill for the lesser consumed units in the hottest months of the year. It’s insane,” she told the host.

Previously, showbiz personalities including Nadia Khan, Sadia Imam and Fiza Ali also addressed the issue of inflated electricity bills, which witnessed an increase after an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

