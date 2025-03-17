Nadia Hussain shares her side of story in statement to FIA

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Nadia Hussain recorded her statement before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday in the case initiated against her by the FIA for making bribery allegations against its officials.

The case stems from her viral video in which she accused FIA officials of trying to extort money from her.

The video was shared after Nadia Hussain’s husband, Atif Muhammad Khan, was arrested by the FIA on March 8 over alleged embezzlement of funds during his tenure as CEO of private Securities.

The Pakistani actor, in her Instagram video, said that a man impersonating a police official had been trying to extort money from her in exchange for her husband’s release from custody.

The video soon went viral, triggering the FIA to launch an investigation against Nadia Hussain.

As part of the investigations, the Pakistani actor appeared before the FIA and recorded her statement.

In her statement, she said that she wanted to expose the fraudsters and it was not her intention to humiliate anyone by making the video detailing the events following her husband Atif Muhammad Khan’s arrest.

“My intention was always to highlight the scam, which is very important in my eyes. Scammers like these cannot go scot-free. I would want the scammer to face justice because this is a trap that they’ve laid out for people like me who are desperate for help,” she said while speaking to the media in Karachi.

Nadia Hussain reiterated her cooperation with the FIA as it continues its investigations into the matter.

“The cybercrime department is yet to complete its forensics, I am completely okay with this, I am cooperative. If they need my phone for forensics, then I am ready to cooperate,” the Pakistan actor said.

Hussain urged for making an informational video about how to file a complaint with the FIA after receiving a hoax call.

“I would just like to tell people that if something like this happens to them they should immediately complain on the FIA portal. And if it’s possible, then definitely pay a visit to the department. I also just found out that sometimes complaining on the portal is not enough, you have to visit the department,” she said.