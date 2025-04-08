FIA summons Nadia Hussain in fraud case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned actress and model Nadia Hussain in connection with a bank fraud case involving her husband, Atif Khan, ARY News reported quoting FIA.

According to the investigation, large sums of money were transferred from Atif Khan’s accounts to Nadia Hussain’s accounts, including Rs 26.4 million to her salon accounts in Karachi.

The transactions took place between 2019 and 2022, during which the alleged bank fraud also occurred.

The FIA suspects that Nadia Hussain may be a beneficiary of her husband’s alleged fraud and has summoned her for questioning. She has been asked to bring all relevant documents to the FIA office, and failure to comply may result in legal action.

The FIA stated that Nadia Hussain has two beauty saloons, one in Lucky One and second in Karachi’s Clifton.

Atif Khan, Nadia Hussain’s husband, is already in FIA custody over his alleged involvement in Rs54 crore fraud.

According to FIA Corporate Circle, Nadia Hussain has emerged as a major beneficiary in the case.

The FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle has uncovered key evidence revealing that Nadia Hussain allegedly used funds from bank fraud to operate her two salons.

Investigations indicate that an amount of Rs26.4 million was transferred to the salon accounts through two separate accounts belonging to Atif Khan.

The agency found that substantial amounts were transferred 19 times at different intervals since 2019. Atif Khan’s fraudulent activities reportedly caused a loss of Rs1.2 billion to the company he was associated with.

The FIA alleges that he misused company funds for personal accounts and covered his business losses by charging them to the bank.

Atif Khan is accused of transferring Rs540 million in business losses to the bank’s accounts while personally using over Rs110 million.