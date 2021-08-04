Nadia Hussain tests positive for COVID-19 amid rising cases

Model/actor Nadia Hussain has also tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest spate of infections as the Delta variant ravages through the country.

Nadia Hussain took to Instagram late on Tuesday to announce that she had tested positive. “The freaking bug has caught me too! Had managed to avoid it all this time but it had to happen I guess! So far I’m good. Had a fever only for 2 days. No major symptoms yet Alhamdulillah,” she said.

The former model shared that she is vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

“Praying for the health of all and everybody who have this bloody virus,” she said, urging people who may have been in contact with her recently to get tested if they have any symptoms.

Other celebs also confirmed their positive diagnosis within this week including Ushna Shah and Faysal Quraishi. Actors Adnan Siddiqui and Zarnish Khan also tested positive the week before.