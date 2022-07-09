Will you try Nadia Hussain’s mango facial?

Actor and model Nadia Hussain’s video of doing a mango massage is going viral across social media applications.

The viral video, which has millions of views and thousands of likes, showed Nadia Hussain applying a mango endocarp on her left cheek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan)

In the caption, the Jalan star asked netizens who does it to which many said they do it.

“My mom. Not only with mango with all the juicy fruits”

“Bananas, beetroot, egg white, mango, strawberry all gives amazing results.”

“Mery behn to bachpun se yhi krty thy.”

“I tried so many times…. 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

“You’re gorgeous 😍”

“Me and it’s really working.”

The celebrity is one of the prolific actors in the showbiz industry. She has the knack to pull off diverse roles without breaking a sweat.

She was last seen in ARY Digital’s Benaam along with Anoushey Abbasi, Komal Meer, and Ghana Ali among others.

Moreover, she has millions of followers on Instagram. She shared pictures and videos from her personal and professional life with her fans through the platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan)



She is an owner of a beauty salon as well.

