Nadia Jamil left stranded at Heathrow, calls out British airline staff

Nadia Jamil, who recently beat cancer after a year-long battle, was left stranded at London’s Heathrow Airport after a British airline staff denied her help.

The actor took to Twitter to share her ordeal at the London airport, claiming that she was left alone to fend for herself in an immovable wheelchair and that she had never felt so “intimidated, humiliated, and helpless” in her life.

It takes a lot 2 drain positivity out of me. @British_Airways I v never been so intimidated, humiliated & helpless in my life. Your staff left me 2 sleep alone on terminal 5. How did you expect me 2 wheelchair my self & 3 suitcases back 2 cambridge from Heathrow? Kindness counts! — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 4, 2021

“It takes a lot 2 drain positivity out of me,” she wrote, addressing the official British Airways Twitter account. “Your staff left me to sleep alone on terminal 5. How did you expect me to wheelchair myself and three suitcases back to Cambridge from Heathrow? Kindness counts!”

Nadia Jamil also shared a video of herself at the terminal, relaying how she had already been stuck for about four hours by then, and questioned, “I had informed the staff of my health. Why would they leave me like this? I kept speaking out for someone to help. Everyone ignored me.”

Shocking @British_Airways I came 2 the airport at 6.30pm. 11pm this is me. Drained, alone. I had informed the staff of my health. Why would they leave me like this? I kept speaking out 4 someone 2 help. Everyone ignored me.After off loading me. At least help me a little. Bad show pic.twitter.com/Lfhe6jYhYE — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 4, 2021

The actor was rescued by her elderly aunt in London, who herself struggles with diabetes, according to Jamil. “She hauled the heavy suitcases. Then managed both wheelchair and trolley. When I fainted on the floor outside the cab, she also managed me!” she said.

My v elderly Aunt came 2 my rescue.She hauled the heavy suitcases.Then managed both wheelchair & trolley. When I fainted 2 the floor outside the cab,she also managed me! @British_Airways she is an old diabetic lady,Im a diabetic,epileptic, recovering from Cancer,unable 2 walk — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 4, 2021

Jamil also shared that her mobility is severely restricted due to nerve damage caused by chemotherapy. “I won’t walk much for a while,” she said. This is also the reason Nadia Jamil called for better mobility assistance by the staff, saying, “I don’t need sympathy, just basic human decency and obvious mobility assistance.”

Please dont think 4 a sec I want @British_Airways 2 make any exception 4 me!

If I had 2 go home,I had the right 2b sent home w assistance 4 my wheelchair & my luggage. I had a right 2b treated w respect. I dont need sympathy, just basic human decency & obvious mobility assistance — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 4, 2021

All U amazing people who send positive vibes/kindness 2 vulnerable people,thankyou! Your beacons of light,keeping humanity passionatly alive. Those who wanted 2 know how I am,I am ok♥️🙏🏽 Alhamdolillah! Chemotherapy damaged the nerves in my feet & hands. I wont walk much 4 a while — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 4, 2021

Her ordeal prompted serious discourse about the behaviour of the staff, with people calling for accountability and backing Jamil’s complaint.

The airline has since apologised in a Twitter post. “Hi Nadia, I’m sorry to hear you’ve had such a difficult experience. Drop us a DM with as much info as possible and remember to include your name, reference and full contact details,” they said.

“You should try and get this whole incident reported in one of the UK papers like @guardian @Independent.This is important to ensure such incidents are never repeated ever again,” said one user, while another tweeted, “It’s painful to see @NJLahori like this but not shocking at all. In these times of crisis, it has become evident how somewhere along the way, we as humans, have lost the sense of humanity.”