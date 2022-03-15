FIA acquits Nadia Khan in Sharmila Faruqui defamation notice

Actor-host Nadia Khan has been acquitted by FIA cybercrime in defamation notice by politician Sharmila Faruqui.

The team of FIA’s cybercrime analyzed the 40-minute video closely- documented at the wedding of celebrity duo Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, uploaded on the YouTube channel of Nadia Khan – to investigate the matter.

The team failed to witness anything against the law in the video, as confirmed by Imran Riaz, Head of FIA Cybercrime Sindh, in the recorded video.

“Actress/ Host Nadia Khan has been cleared from defamatory charges levelled against her by MPA Sharmila Farooqui for defaming the mother of the Later,” confirmed the official.

“Making video and picture of someone and making it viral becomes crime only if the intention of making such video is to harass and disrepute someone.”

Nadia Khan shared the FIA official’s video on her Instagram account, acknowledging his efforts for being ‘fair and honest’. “THE TRUTH ALWAYS WINS,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Sharmila Faruqui – MPA Pakistan Peoples Party – sent a Rs50 million defamation notice to TV host Nadia Khan through her lawyers, for publishing a derogatory video on her Youtube channel in which she mocked Faruqui’s mother Anisa over her makeup look.

The notice gave Khan 15 days to retract her remarks and tender an apology, as well as pay her Rs50 million as compensation.

