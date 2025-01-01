Nadia Khan slams age-shaming trolls

Actor-host Nadia Khan schooled the social media trolls who misconstrued her previous statement and used it to age-shame her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In the latest video on her YouTube channel, Nadia Khan took a moment to address the age-shaming trolls, as she guided her female followers in their 40s and 50s and emphasized the importance of maintaining a good skincare routine in their later years.

Khan began by clarifying her previous statement asserting that it was her guide for women in their 40s, and at no point had she mentioned being a 40-year-old.

“Some people misinterpreted my statement and made videos joking, ‘Nadia is saying she is 40’. That never happened,” she clarified.

“For these ignorant people who do not realize that forties represent an entire decade, from 40 to 49, we should only pray for them to disappear,” she added. “We can’t do much about such people. They will always have something negative to say. So, the best way to deal with them is to ignore them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Coming back to her point, Khan reiterated her emphasis on the importance of a good skincare routine, to go underneath makeup. Sharing her simple tips and tricks, she urged women in their 40s and 50s to take care of their skin for a healthy glow.

Also Read: ‘Nadia Khan is going through a middle-aged crisis,’ says Shizza Khan