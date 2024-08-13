web analytics
Nadir Shafi Dar assigned as DG Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority

KARACHI: The government has announced the interim appointments for two key positions within the aviation sector, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Deputy Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), Nadir Shafi Dar, has been assigned the additional role of Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for a period of ninety days.

Meanwhile, the Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, currently serving as the Additional Director General of the PCAA, has been appointed as the Director General of the Pakistan Airports Authority for the same duration.

These temporary appointments are intended to fill the leadership gaps until permanent appointments can be made. The tenure of both officials will last for ninety days or until the positions are permanently filled, whichever comes first.

