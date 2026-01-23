NADRA ID card age modification fee in rupees, dollars – 2026

LAHORE: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) informed citizens of the fee, in Pakistani rupees and dollars, for age modification on identity cards.

The NADRA allows citizens to request corrections to their date of birth on national identity cards, subject to verification and a prescribed fee structure.

Applicants seeking an age modification must provide valid documentary proof, such as a birth certificate or other official records.

Requests can be submitted at NADRA Registration Centres (NRCs) across Pakistan, through Pakistani embassies for citizens living abroad, or via the Pak ID mobile application.

The NADRA fees vary depending on the duration of the requested change and whether the applicant is based in Pakistan or overseas.

NADRA Fees in Pakistani Rupees

For those within Pakistan, the fees range from Rs.1,000 to Rs.5,000.

For applicants inside the country, NADRA charges:

Up to one year: Rs1,000

More than one year and up to two years: Rs2,000

More than two years and up to three years: Rs3,000

More than three years: Rs5,000

The second age change fee at Rs10,000.

Age Modification Fees in Dollars

For overseas applicants, fees are calculated in US dollars, starting from $15 up to $125.

Up to 1 year: $15

More than 1 year and up to 2 years: $25

More than 2 years and up to 3 years: $40

More than 3 years: $65

The second-time age change fee at $125.