Step-by-Step Guide: How to get CNIC without a Birth Certificate

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a special facility allowing citizens to obtain Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) without a birth certificate, ARY News reported.

Who Can Apply and What’s Required

Women over 18 and men over 24 who have been unable to obtain a CNIC due to the absence of a birth certificate can apply under this facility, provided they meet certain conditions.

Married women over 18: Must bring a computerized marriage certificate issued by the Union Council and visit a NADRA center accompanied by one parent or their husband holding a CNIC or NICOP for biometric verification. If the parent or husband is deceased but exists in NADRA’s records, the application can proceed after answering a few verification questions.

Must bring a computerized marriage certificate issued by the Union Council and visit a NADRA center accompanied by one parent or their husband holding a CNIC or NICOP for biometric verification. If the parent or husband is deceased but exists in NADRA’s records, the application can proceed after answering a few verification questions. Unmarried women over 18: The husband-related condition does not apply.

The husband-related condition does not apply. Men over 24: Must visit NADRA with a parent or a sibling holding a CNIC or NICOP. If parents are deceased, a CNIC-holding brother or sister can accompany them.

Applicants should note that the CNIC will record parents’ names, date of birth, and place of birth based on the information provided, and these details cannot be changed later.

NADRA has clarified that this special exemption from requiring a birth certificate will remain in effect until December 31, 2026.

NADRA CNIC Fees

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced that citizens applying for their first Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) will be issued the document free of charge.

According to NADRA, the move applies to Pakistanis who have reached the age of 18 and are applying for their first non-smart chip identity card at no cost, simply by visiting a NADRA centre. Citizens can get their cards within 15 days without any fees.

Processing times and fees

Under the new policy, the first non-smart chip CNIC will be issued without any fee; however, applicants seeking faster processing can opt for paid categories: Urgent service: Delivery within 12 days at a cost of Rs1,150 and executive service, delivery within 6 days for Rs 2,150

Online Appointment

NADRA has introduced an appointment booking feature through its Pak ID mobile application. The system allows applicants to schedule visits to NADRA centres nationwide.

To book an appointment, applicants have to open the updated Pak ID mobile app, select the “Appointment” option, and then choose an available time slot.

To ensure smooth processing, NADRA advises customers to arrive at the center at least 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment time, ensuring priority processing.