NADRA announces jobs for various posts

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is inviting applications for several key positions across its offices in Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by 21st December 2025.

1. Assistant Superintendent (Customer Services Executive) – Islamabad

The role focuses on handling inbound and outbound calls, assisting customers with queries and procedures, and maintaining high service quality standards.

Candidates should have strong listening and problem-solving skills, the ability to learn quickly, and fluency in English and Urdu. Knowledge of additional regional languages is preferred.

2. Deputy Director (Vigilance) – Gilgit Baltistan

This position requires leadership in vigilance operations, monitoring sensitive activities, ensuring compliance with organizational rules, and supporting risk mitigation.

Candidates should possess strong analytical judgment, the ability to manage field and office work, and skill in coordinating discreetly with internal and external stakeholders.

3. Director (Quality Management) – Islamabad

The role involves leading software quality assurance across development cycles, reviewing system requirements and test plans, ensuring compliance with internal standards, monitoring quality metrics, and implementing improvements in testing practices.

Responsibilities include coordinating with development and operations teams, conducting audits, preparing management reports, and overseeing QA teams in complex testing environments.

Applicants meeting the requirements are encouraged to submit their applications before the 21st December 2025 deadline.