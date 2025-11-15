NADRA announces long-awaited facility for citizens

ISLAMABAD- The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out another new digital facility for citizens.

Citizens can now allow to complete biometric verification for the sale and purchase of Islamabad-registered vehicles through the Pak ID mobile application.

The move shifts the process from physical verification to online verification. Earlier, citizen had to visit the NADRA office and wait in the queue for their turn for hours.

The new system allows citizens to complete biometric checks from home before proceeding with the remaining transfer formalities at the relevant government office.

NADRA urges citizens to collect their CNICs on time

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has advised citizens to collect their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) promptly after issuance.

According to NADRA, identity cards that remain uncollected are disposed of after three months in accordance with policy. Applicants must then submit a new application and pay the prescribed fee to have the card reissued.

Citizens are therefore urged to collect their CNICs from the NADRA office as soon as the processing period is completed to avoid inconvenience.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) urged all citizens to cancel Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of deceased family members.

NADRA in an advisory urged the citizens to visit the nearest centre or use Pak ID mobile app to get their family record updated.

In March 2025, despite the registration of 7 million deaths in union councils, their ID cards were not been canceled in NADRA’s records.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was established as National Database Organization (NDO), an attached department under the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan in 1998.

On 10 March, 2000, NDO & Directorate General of Registration (DGR) merged to form NADRA; an independent corporate body with requisite autonomy to operate independently and facilitate good governance.

National Database & Registration Authority has gained international recognition for its success in providing solutions for identification, e-governance and secure documents that deliver multi-pronged goals of mitigating identity theft; safe-guarding the interests of our clients and facilitating the public.