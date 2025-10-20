NADRA announces massive jobs across Sindh

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced plans to recruit 200 Junior Executives (Data Entry Operators) across various districts of Karachi and interior Sindh, as part of its expansion and service improvement initiative.

According to official details, the recruitment drive will cover five districts in Karachi and nine in interior Sindh, with walk-in interviews scheduled to begin on November 3, 2025.

To accommodate the expanded workforce, NADRA will also purchase land in multiple districts for the establishment of new regional offices.

The districts identified for new offices include Mirpurkhas, Mirpur Sakro, Kotri, Matiari, Chachro, Jhuddo, Mirpur Tharro, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Thatta, and Sujawal.

Eligibility criteria for applicants include at least an Intermediate-level qualification, while the maximum age limit is 25 years.

Officials said the move aims to improve NADRA’s outreach and accessibility in semi-urban and rural areas, ensuring faster and more convenient services for citizens while also generating employment opportunities for local youth.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in collaboration with provincial governments, rolled out a new digital system to register births and deaths in hospitals and healthcare centres across Pakistan, aiming to make the process faster, more efficient and transparent.

On the instructions of the Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, NADRA is actively working to improve the country’s registration system and address its shortcomings.

This initiative is part of the National Biometric and Registration Policy Framework, which was approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, on 1 January 2025.