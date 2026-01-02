NADRA announces mobile registration drive across UK from January 3

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will launch a mobile registration operation across several cities in the United Kingdom (UK) on January 3, 2026.

The drive is aimed at providing faster, closer and more convenient identity services to Pakistani nationals residing in United Kingdom.

According to NADRA, mobile registration facilities will be available in Aylesbury, Rochdale, Cardiff and Middlesbrough, enabling overseas Pakistanis to access registration services without travelling long distances.

The initiative is part of NADRA’s ongoing efforts to improve service delivery for the Pakistani diaspora.

The mobile registration teams will operate at designated locations in each city. NADRA has encouraged citizens to visit the centre nearest to them to avail themselves of the services at their convenience.

For further information and updates regarding the mobile registration drive, citizens have been advised to follow NADRA’s official WhatsApp channel or visit its website.

NADRA has also provided a dedicated online portal for lodging complaints to ensure timely resolution of any issues.

Meanwhile, after successful rollout in Karachi East and Shaheed Benazirabad, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has extended the mobile-based union council registration facility to Larkana and Tando Muhammad Khan as well.

Under this initiative, citizens no longer need to visit union council offices to register births, deaths, marriages, or divorces. Instead, they can complete the required documentation, submit their application through the NADRA Pak ID Mobile App, and receive the relevant certificate from the comfort of their homes.

Authorities said work is under way to extend this facility to other areas, adding that it will soon be available across the entire province of Sindh.