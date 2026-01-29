NADRA announces multiple jobs

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced openings for multiples posts in Islamabad and Gwadar.

As per details, the NADRA has invited applications for several operations-focused positions based in Gwadar.

The available roles include Assistant Director – Projects, Assistant Director – Revocation, and Deputy Assistant Director – Operations & MRV.

These positions are aimed at professionals with an interest in field operations, inter-departmental coordination, implementation support and operational oversight within a dynamic public-sector environment.

The roles offer hands-on exposure to on-ground operations and public service delivery in a strategically significant region of the country.

Applications can be submitted online through the links mentioned against each position latest by 8th February, 2026.

Meanwhile, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has also announced walk-in interviews for the recruitment of Security Guards, offering an opportunity to work with a reputable public sector organisation.

The walk-in interviews will be held on 10 February 2026 at the NADRA Regional Head Office, 30, Sector G-10/4, Mauve Area, Islamabad.

Interested candidates are advised to review the eligibility criteria and other relevant details by visiting NADRA’s official careers portal.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority launched its first-ever Bug Bounty Challenge 2026, offering attractive prizes for top performers.

The national initiative, launched in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Cyber Emergency Response Team, aims to further strengthen the cybersecurity of Pakistan’s digital identity ecosystem.