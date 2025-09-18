NADRA announces three new mega centers in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the opening of new mega centers in Karachi to facilitate citizens.

According to media reports, three new mega centers will be established in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulberg, and Surjani Town by March 2026.

The announcement was made by NADRA Sindh Director General Amir Ali Khan during a ceremony at Karachi University.

Amir Ali Khan stated that the initiative aims to provide maximum facilities to the public. He added that NADRA has consistently sought to resolve public issues through technology while ensuring greater convenience for citizens.

He further highlighted that citizens can now access most of NADRA’s services via mobile phones through the Pak-ID application, enabling them to avail services from home while saving both time and effort.

The Sindh DG also asserted that students and youth can play an important role in raising awareness about NADRA’s new services.

In the last month of August, the NADRA made it significantly easier for citizens to obtain Succession Certificates, allowing legal heirs to submit applications for succession certificates at any NADRA centre across the country, regardless of where the inherited property is located.

Before this, applicants were required to file for a succession certificate only in the province where the inherited property was situated. This restriction caused difficulties for heirs residing in other provinces.

Fee for NADRA Successions Certificate from September 2025

There are two categories for the fees for succession certificate depending on properties worth.

1-Property valued over Rs 100,00

NADRA charges Rs20,000 in wake of fee for succession certificate if the properties are valued over Rs100,000.

2-Property valued below Rs 100,00

The NADRA fee will be Rs10,000 if the properties are valued below Rs100,000.