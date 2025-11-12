NADRA asks citizens to cancel CNICs of deceased family members
- Nov 12, 2025
The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has urged all citizens to cancel Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of deceased family members.
NADRA in an advisory urged the citizens to visit the nearest centre or use Pak ID mobile app to get their family record updated.
In March 2025, despite the registration of 7 million deaths in union councils, their ID cards were not been canceled in NADRA’s records.
Required documents
- Deceased’s Union Council-issued death certificate.
- All available original NIC/CNIC/NICOP/POC/CRC cards of the deceased.
- Affidavit/Undertaking (as specified by NADRA, for example, NADRA)
Steps to cancel the NIC
- Get a death certificate: Obtain the official computerized death certificate from the Union Council.
- Visit a NADRA Registration Center (NRC): Go to the nearest NRC with the required documents. You can find an NRC near you using the NADRA website.
- Complete the application: A family member (child, parent, or spouse) needs to fill out the cancellation application form provided by the NRC staff.
- Submit documents: Submit the completed form along with the deceased’s death certificate and all original ID cards.
- ID card destruction: A NADRA staff member will physically destroy the deceased’s original ID cards to prevent misuse.
- Receive certificate: After processing, you will receive a cancellation certificate.