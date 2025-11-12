NADRA asks citizens to cancel CNICs of deceased family members

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has urged all citizens to cancel Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of deceased family members.

NADRA in an advisory urged the citizens to visit the nearest centre or use Pak ID mobile app to get their family record updated.

In March 2025, despite the registration of 7 million deaths in union councils, their ID cards were not been canceled in NADRA’s records.

Required documents

Deceased’s Union Council-issued death certificate. All available original NIC/CNIC/NICOP/POC/CRC cards of the deceased. Affidavit/Undertaking (as specified by NADRA, for example, NADRA)

Steps to cancel the NIC