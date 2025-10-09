NADRA 'B-Form': Here's how to receive it without visiting a center

Now you can get your child’s ‘B-Form’ (Child Registration Certificate) without visiting a NADRA center.

According to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), a citizen inquired whether the ‘B-Form’ created through the Pak ID app would be delivered to their home address or needed to be printed manually.

In response, NADRA officials explained that if the ‘B-Form’ is applied for through the Pak ID mobile application, it will be available directly within the app. Once the form is issued, users can click on the PDF icon next to the tracking ID, after which the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) will appear in their mobile wallet ID.

After the form appears in the mobile wallet, users can print it at any wallet, users can print it anytime they wish.

Additionally, NADRA has introduced the latest version of the Pak Identity mobile application, aimed at making registration services even more convenient. The new update eliminates the need to visit NADRA offices for basic services.

The upgraded app — Pak ID version 5.0.4 — introduces new features allowing users to update their mobile numbers and email addresses directly through the application.

How to update your mobile number:

To update a mobile number, citizens can open the updated app, go to Profile Settings, and select the ‘Edit Mobile’ option. After entering the new number, a One-Time Password (OTP) is sent for verification. Once the OTP is entered, the number is successfully updated.

Benefits of updating mobile number:

By linking an active mobile number to their NADRA profile, citizens can receive instant notifications related to their CNIC, family registration, and other associated services.