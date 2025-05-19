NADRA introduces online B-Form registration services

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has updated the online application process to obtain a NADRA B-Form, making children’s registration easier for their parents without visiting offices.

The B-Form is, also known as the Child Registration Certificate (CRC) officially is imperative for getting passports, school admissions and/or international travel for the children.

How to apply for B-Form online

According to NADRA, applicants or parents do not need to wait or stand in queues to get a B-Form. Instead, now they have an option to apply online through Pak ID Mobile App, making it easier for parents to get rid of lengthy process and hassle-free experience.

Steps to apply for NADRA B-Form:

Either Log in to your Pak ID account or create a new one. Click on “Apply Now” and select “Issuance of Identity Document.” Choose “Identity Card” and then select “Child Registration Certificate (CRC).” Enter the 13-digit CNIC number and start the application. Review the prefilled information and select processing priority. Upload the child’s photograph and provide a digital signature. Enter the child’s details and upload the required documents. Verify the fingerprints of one parent. Review and submit the application.

Once all steps are completed, parents can download B-Form directly from the Pak ID Mobile App.

Deadline for B-Form Applications

NADRA has highlighted that there is no deadline to obtain a B-Form, ensuring ease for parents.

NADRA B-Form Fees

Standard Fee: Rs. 50

Rs. 50 Executive Service Fee: Rs. 500 (for expedited processing)

For children who are older than one year, their parents have to visit NADRA office to complete the registration process.

Read More: NADRA introduces Lifetime ID Cards for ‘THESE’ citizens

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced an innovative initiative for the citizens who voluntarily donate their organs on humanitarian grounds to have a NADRA lifetime ID cards, which would include a green heart symbol.