NADRA Biker Service available in THESE cities

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued details about its Biker Service for citizens across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to NADRA the Biker Service will be available from 9 am to 7 pm daily. The citizens in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas can now avail the service.

NADRA Biker Service Fee

The service, which delivers CNIC and other NADRA products, comes with an additional fee of Rs1,000 for at-home service. This includes Rs825 for the service and Rs175 for delivery.

The fee varies on nature of documents; however, an additional amount of Rs 1000 would be charged for the service. The service is currently available for executive category only.

How to register

Citizens will need to call the NADRA helpline to register for the service which will facilitate in renewing their CNICs and other documents among other services. From landline the citizens can book a rider by dialing 051-111786100 and 1777 from mobile.

NADRA opens first Women-Only registration center

Continuing to facilitate the masses, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has now initiated the first-ever Women Registration Center (WRC).

The NADRA inaugurated the women’s center in Dera Ghazi Khan, South Punjab. The facility provides a safe, comfortable, and respectful environment to women where they can easily access all registration-related services.

The center has been designed to empower women by offering them a secure space to obtain essential identity documents such as CNICs, family registration certificates, and child registration forms without inconvenience or hesitation.