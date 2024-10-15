NADRA Biker Service: How to get CNIC at doorstep

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) earlier launched the NADRA Biker Service, enabling the citizens to get Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) without visiting its office.

Getting a CNIC or update the information has become a tiresome and time-consuming process. Tired of long lines at NADRA offices and want to save time and hassle? NADRA Biker Service might be the answer.

What is NADRA Biker Service

Imagine a NADRA office coming to your doorstep! That’s exactly what the NADRA Biker Service offers. You can apply for a new CNIC or update your information right at your home or office.

How to book a biker service

Call NADRA at 1777 from your mobile phone.

Choose options by pressing 1, then press 2 to talk to a Biker Service representative.

Request an appointment by telling representative you want to book an appointment.

Share details what you need (new CNIC, address change, etc.) and your location.

Confirm Appointment: You will get a message with the appointment details.

NADRA Biker Service fee

In addition to the standard application price, there is a RS 1,000 service fee. A new CNIC with Biker Service costs Rs. 1,500. You can use a card or pay with cash.

Where to receive CNIC?

Once your CNIC or other document is ready, NADRA will deliver it right to your doorstep. There will be no need to visit a NADRA office.

Where is service available?

Currently, the service is only available in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. But NADRA plans to expand it to other cities soon.

So, why wait in long lines? Book your appointment today and enjoy the convenience.