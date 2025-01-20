NADRA launches biker service for Karachi citizens

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority launched the NADRA Biker Service for citizens on Monday, ARY News reported.

The service is aimed at providing several facilities to the citizens without the need to visit offices of the authority.

NADRA Karachi region DG Ehtasham Shahid handed the keys of the bikes carrying relevant equipment to the bikers.

In a statement, he said that the service will be available for all citizens in Karachi from 8am till 5pm (Monday-Friday).

Citizens in Karachi will need to call the NADRA helpline to register for the NADRA Biker Service which will facilitate in renewing their CNICs and other documents among other services.

Read more: NADRA clarifies entry of ‘Resident of AJK State’ on CNIC

However, the service will not provide the facility of making new CNIC, instead citizens will have to visit the National Database and Registration Authority offices to do the same.

Meanwhile, Ehtasham Shahid said that the NADRA Biker Service, initially launched in Karachi, will be expanded to Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas.

Citizens will need to pay additional fee of Rs1,000 to avail the service, other than the amount for the renewal of their NADRA documents.

The applicants will not need to visit the NADRA office to collect their documents as the biker service will deliver them to the applicants at their residence.

The NADRA Biker Service in Karachi will have three motorcycles allocated. The service was initially launched in Punjab but now the same has been expanded to Sindh.