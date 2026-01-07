NADRA brings another crucial service for sale and purchase of vehicles
- By Web Desk -
- Jan 07, 2026
KARACHI: Continuing its efforts to provide essential services to the public, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a verification facility for the buying and selling of registered vehicles in Sindh, ARY News reported.
NADRA launched this initiative in partnership with the Sindh government. Under the new system, vehicles and cars can now be verified through the NADRA’s Pak ID mobile application.
This allows citizens to verify a vehicle’s details from the comfort of their homes using the app.
Once the vehicle’s credentials are confirmed through the app, citizens can proceed with the remaining registration phases at the respective provincial departments.
For further information, citizens can visit the official NADRA website or contact their helpline by dialing 1777.
Earlier, NADRA has launched a pilot project aimed at improving public access to its services through selected e-Sahulat franchises.
Under the pilot project initiative, facilities for the reprinting of lost Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and the renewal of expired CNICs will be available at designated e-Sahulat franchises.
The pilot phase has been rolled out at 18 e-Sahulat franchises located in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi, according to NADRA officials.
The move is intended to reduce pressure on NADRA registration centres and make essential identity services more accessible at the community level.
Details of the e-Sahulat franchises:
Karachi:
Nayab Gohar: Shah Latif Sahulat Center, Malir City, Tehsil and District Malir
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.856829,67.269131
Rasheed Ahmed: Universal Computer Zone, Plot No. LS-381, Sector 44-A, Korangi No. 6, Karachi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.82485,67.172823
Asad Hashmi: Hashmi Communication, Shop No. L-5/A, Al Azam Square, Karachi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.91040,67.050238
Muhammad Imran: Gul Photo Studio and Communication, Abdul Rahman Market, Maripur, Hawke’s Bay Road, Karachi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.82485,67.172823
Syed Zulfikar Ahmad: Tazeem International, E-D-5, Rufi Heights, Phase No. 1, Nabda Road, Block-17, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.913120,67.124093
Fawad Ahmad: Mehboob Communication, Water Pump, Yusuf Plaza, Karachi, District Karachi Central
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.94015,67.080889
Uzair Hussain: Uzair Printer Documentation, Shop No. 1, L-1622, Sector-1, Sarjani Town, Karachi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=25.007857,67.057284
Muhammad Feroze Ahmad: Shaukat General Store, Shop No. 1, Gulshan-e-Bahar, Orangi Town, Karachi