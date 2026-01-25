KP governor inaugurates new NADRA centre in Malakand

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi inaugurated a new National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) registration centre in Dargai, Malakand, along with Provincial Director General NADRA Khalid Inayatullah and other local dignitaries.

The state-of-the-art facility, located near Dir–Malakand Road, has been equipped with three counters for female applicants and five counters for male applicants, in addition to a dedicated passport processing counter.

The registration centre will provide a full range of NADRA services, including B-Forms, national identity cards, family registration certificates, NICOPs, succession certificates and other related facilities.

Residents of Kharkai, Dargai, Qaldarah, Wartair, Sakhakot, Badarga, Haryankot, Hero Shah, Kot Manzrai Baba, Khanori, Totai, Kalu Shah and Baizu Kharkai (Mardan), along with several other nearby areas, will be able to benefit from the services offered at the new centre.

Meanwhile, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) services are now accessible at more than 2,000 e-sahulat franchise locations across Pakistan.

According to NADRA statement, citizens can renew their CNICs or apply for a replacement for lost identity cards at a franchise conveniently located near their home.

For information on the nearest e-sahulat franchise, a complete list is available at the following link:

https://www.nadra.gov.pk/eSahulatFranchises

This expansion makes NADRA services more convenient and accessible for all Pakistanis, reducing the need to visit central offices.

Separately, the National Database and Registration Authority introduced a facility allowing citizens to apply for a divorce certificate from their respective Union Councils through the Pak-ID mobile application.