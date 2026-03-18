NADRA centres to remain closed from March 20 to 23

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced that its centres across the country will remain closed from March 20 to March 23 in observance of Eid al-Fitr and Pakistan Day.

In a statement shared on social media, the authority said the decision follows the public holiday notification issued by the Government of Pakistan.

NADRA clarified that its centres and counters operating abroad will continue to function according to the schedules of the respective consulates.

However, citizens will still be able to access services during the تعطیلات through the Pak ID app, which will remain operational throughout the holiday period.

On March 15, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved two official Eid al Fitr holidays, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

As per the notification, the Eid al Fitr holidays will be observed on March 20 and March 21 across government offices. The decision was formally approved by the prime minister before the Cabinet Division issued the official directive regarding the Eid al Fitr holidays.

The notification states that all government offices operating on both five-day and six-day work schedules will remain closed on Friday and Saturday in observance of the Eid al Fitr holidays.

However, the break will effectively be longer for government employees. Since March 22 falls on Sunday and March 23 is already a public holiday in Pakistan, officials will enjoy a four-day long weekend from Friday to Monday.

As a result, many public sector employees would benefit from an extended break around Eid holidays, combining the officially announced holidays with the weekend and the national holiday.