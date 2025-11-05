NADRA eases CNIC process with unique service

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has made it easier for citizens to acquire National Identity Cards (CNIC), allowing citizens to avoid repeated visits to its offices.

According to details, NADRA has rolled out an advanced and easy procedure to facilitate citizens in obtaining a CNIC.

Applicants can now apply for their CNIC from the comfort of their homes through the Pak ID website or mobile application. Once processed, the ID card will be delivered directly to their doorstep via courier service.

According to the officials, the new service aims to save citizens valuable time and spare them the hassle of waiting in long queues at centres.

For further information or to submit an online application, citizens can visit www.nadra.gov.pk or contact NADRA’s helpline at 1777.

Pakistan CNIC in 15 days for free, NADRA announces

The government of Pakistan has provided a major facility for the people of the country: they can get their first Identity Card for free within 15 days, the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) stated.

As per the official NADRA Facebook page, NADRA will provide the first Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) without a chip to citizens within 15 days for free.