NADRA provides select CNIC services at e-sahulat centers
- By Web Desk -
- Jan 01, 2026
The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a pilot project aimed at improving public access to its services through selected e-Sahulat franchises.
Under the pilot project initiative, facilities for the reprinting of lost Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and the renewal of expired CNICs will be available at designated e-Sahulat franchises.
The pilot phase has been rolled out at 18 e-Sahulat franchises located in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi, according to NADRA officials.
The move is intended to reduce pressure on NADRA registration centres and make essential identity services more accessible at the community level.
Details of the e-Sahulat franchises:
Karachi:
Nayab Gohar: Shah Latif Sahulat Center, Malir City, Tehsil and District Malir
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.856829,67.269131
Rasheed Ahmed: Universal Computer Zone, Plot No. LS-381, Sector 44-A, Korangi No. 6, Karachi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.82485,67.172823
Asad Hashmi: Hashmi Communication, Shop No. L-5/A, Al Azam Square, Karachi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.91040,67.050238
Muhammad Imran: Gul Photo Studio and Communication, Abdul Rahman Market, Maripur, Hawke’s Bay Road, Karachi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.82485,67.172823
Syed Zulfikar Ahmad: Tazeem International, E-D-5, Rufi Heights, Phase No. 1, Nabda Road, Block-17, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.913120,67.124093
Fawad Ahmad: Mehboob Communication, Water Pump, Yusuf Plaza, Karachi, District Karachi Central
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.94015,67.080889
Uzair Hussain: Uzair Printer Documentation, Shop No. 1, L-1622, Sector-1, Sarjani Town, Karachi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=25.007857,67.057284
Muhammad Feroze Ahmad: Shaukat General Store, Shop No. 1, Gulshan-e-Bahar, Orangi Town, Karachi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.97416,66.990715
Details of Sahulat Ceters Lahore:
Mohammad Riaz: LG-57, Divine Mega II, Near HBL Bank, New Airport, District Lahore
https://www.google.com/maps?q=31.49388,74.4175545
Ajmal Ashraf: Block No. 4, Karim Park, Ravi Road, Lahore
https://www.google.com/maps?q=31.58684,74.29851
Sheikh Fahad Rafiq Hamid: 5- Court Street, Near LDA Complex, Faisal Town, Lahore
https://www.google.com/maps?q=31.47881,74.30946
Muhammad Saad: Zee Apparel Mobile Shop, 14 Mustafa Road, Near Bilal Masjid, Sango Buda, Baghbanpura, District Lahore
https://www.google.com/maps?q=31.58122,74.3682997
ISLAMABAD
Shahzeb Kayani: Shop No. 03, Basement Floor, Plaza No. 02, Alamin Arcade, Sector-A, Bahria Enclave, Islamabad
https://www.google.com/maps?q=33.68957,73.120197
Manan Iqbal: Main Commercial Sector J, DHA Phase-2, Near Gate No. 7, Islamabad
https://www.google.com/maps?q=33.53557,73.17440
Muhammad Irfan: Office No. 03, Ground Floor, Street No. 05, Royal Arcade, Near HBL, E/11-3, MPCHS, Islamabad
https://www.google.com/maps?q=33.70369,72.979907
RAWALPINDI Sahulat Franchises:
Hamid Jameel Raja: Allama Iqbal Colony, Opposite Street No. 49, Rawalpindi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=33.58771,73.01716
Owais Mushtaq: Chucky Stop, Main Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi
https://www.google.com/maps?q=33.61150,73.0039
Naveed Ahmad: Shop No. 1, Plaza 65, Wilayat Complex, Bahria Town Phase-07, Rawalpindi