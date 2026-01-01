NADRA provides select CNIC services at e-sahulat centers

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a pilot project aimed at improving public access to its services through selected e-Sahulat franchises.

Under the pilot project initiative, facilities for the reprinting of lost Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and the renewal of expired CNICs will be available at designated e-Sahulat franchises.

The pilot phase has been rolled out at 18 e-Sahulat franchises located in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi, according to NADRA officials.

The move is intended to reduce pressure on NADRA registration centres and make essential identity services more accessible at the community level.

Details of the e-Sahulat franchises:

Karachi:

Nayab Gohar: Shah Latif Sahulat Center, Malir City, Tehsil and District Malir

https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.856829,67.269131

Rasheed Ahmed: Universal Computer Zone, Plot No. LS-381, Sector 44-A, Korangi No. 6, Karachi

https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.82485,67.172823

Asad Hashmi: Hashmi Communication, Shop No. L-5/A, Al Azam Square, Karachi

https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.91040,67.050238

Muhammad Imran: Gul Photo Studio and Communication, Abdul Rahman Market, Maripur, Hawke’s Bay Road, Karachi

https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.82485,67.172823

Syed Zulfikar Ahmad: Tazeem International, E-D-5, Rufi Heights, Phase No. 1, Nabda Road, Block-17, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi

https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.913120,67.124093

Fawad Ahmad: Mehboob Communication, Water Pump, Yusuf Plaza, Karachi, District Karachi Central

https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.94015,67.080889

Uzair Hussain: Uzair Printer Documentation, Shop No. 1, L-1622, Sector-1, Sarjani Town, Karachi

https://www.google.com/maps?q=25.007857,67.057284

Muhammad Feroze Ahmad: Shaukat General Store, Shop No. 1, Gulshan-e-Bahar, Orangi Town, Karachi

https://www.google.com/maps?q=24.97416,66.990715

Details of Sahulat Ceters Lahore:

Mohammad Riaz: LG-57, Divine Mega II, Near HBL Bank, New Airport, District Lahore

https://www.google.com/maps?q=31.49388,74.4175545

Ajmal Ashraf: Block No. 4, Karim Park, Ravi Road, Lahore

https://www.google.com/maps?q=31.58684,74.29851

Sheikh Fahad Rafiq Hamid: 5- Court Street, Near LDA Complex, Faisal Town, Lahore

https://www.google.com/maps?q=31.47881,74.30946

Muhammad Saad: Zee Apparel Mobile Shop, 14 Mustafa Road, Near Bilal Masjid, Sango Buda, Baghbanpura, District Lahore

https://www.google.com/maps?q=31.58122,74.3682997

ISLAMABAD

Shahzeb Kayani: Shop No. 03, Basement Floor, Plaza No. 02, Alamin Arcade, Sector-A, Bahria Enclave, Islamabad

https://www.google.com/maps?q=33.68957,73.120197

Manan Iqbal: Main Commercial Sector J, DHA Phase-2, Near Gate No. 7, Islamabad

https://www.google.com/maps?q=33.53557,73.17440

Muhammad Irfan: Office No. 03, Ground Floor, Street No. 05, Royal Arcade, Near HBL, E/11-3, MPCHS, Islamabad

https://www.google.com/maps?q=33.70369,72.979907

RAWALPINDI Sahulat Franchises:

Hamid Jameel Raja: Allama Iqbal Colony, Opposite Street No. 49, Rawalpindi

https://www.google.com/maps?q=33.58771,73.01716

Owais Mushtaq: Chucky Stop, Main Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi

https://www.google.com/maps?q=33.61150,73.0039

Naveed Ahmad: Shop No. 1, Plaza 65, Wilayat Complex, Bahria Town Phase-07, Rawalpindi

https://www.google.com/maps?q=33.53568,73.11155