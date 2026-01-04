NADRA expands digital UC services to Sindh's Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has extended the facility for Union Council registration through Pak ID app to more cities in Sindh.

According to NADRA, the service already available in several selected cities of Sindh, has now been extended to Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro as well.

Under this initiative, citizens no longer need to visit Union Council offices to register births, deaths, marriages or divorces using Pak ID app.

Applicants can complete the required documentation, submit their application through the Pak-Identity Mobile App, and receive the relevant certificate from the comfort of their homes.

Work is currently under way to roll out this facility to other areas, and it is expected that the service will soon be available across the entire province of Sindh.

In a major move towards digital governance and citizen facilitation, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced a new automated system that makes the process of birth and death registration faster, more efficient, and transparent.

The system was developed in collaboration with provincial governments.

According to an official statement, the initiative follows the directives of the Federal Minister for Interior and is part of the government’s broader efforts to improve registration services and eliminate inefficiencies in the system.