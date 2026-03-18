NADRA expands services to 1,000 more e-Sahulat franchises nationwide

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has expanded access to its selected services by extending them to an additional 1,000 e-Sahulat franchises across Pakistan.

According to a spokesperson, citizens can now avail these services at around 3,000 e-Sahulat centres nationwide. The facilities include issuance of B-Forms for children up to the age of 10, renewal of national identity cards, obtaining duplicate cards in case of loss, and cancellation of identity cards of deceased family members.

The expanded services are now available in multiple districts, including Islamabad, as well as major urban centres such as Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Quetta, along with a wide range of districts across Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at improving public access to essential registration services and reducing the burden on NADRA offices by bringing facilities closer to citizens.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued a warning to citizens about fraudulent websites impersonating official NADRA services in an attempt to steal personal information.

In a statement, NADRA advised the public to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of websites before submitting personal or sensitive information.

The authority clarified that the Government of Pakistan’s online visa service is available only through the official portal and that visa applications for Pakistan can only be submitted at the official website: https://visa.nadra.gov.pk