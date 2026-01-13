NADRA extends CNIC renewal services to selected e-sahulat franchises

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has begun offering identity documentation and CNIC renewal services through selected e-Sahulat franchises across the country.

Responding to queries about the range of services available and the locations where these facilities can be accessed, NADRA spokesperson Shabahat Ali Syed said that while registrations of marriages, divorces, births and deaths are increasing, public reporting of these events remains comparatively low.

He added that, to address this gap, NADRA has agreed with Radio Pakistan to raise public awareness regarding the importance of timely registration of vital life events.

Answering another question, the spokesperson noted that Karachi, being a vast metropolis, has seen a continuous rise in footfall despite the establishment of numerous NADRA centres.

In view of this growing pressure, NADRA has decided to introduce e-Sahulat services at selected shops in specific localities. However, he clarified that personal data amendments will not be available at these outlets.

These mini centres, located in neighbourhoods and marketplaces, will enable citizens to obtain their identity cards more quickly through e-Sahulat franchises, easing the burden on existing NADRA facilities.

For answers to further public questions regarding identity documents and related services, viewers are advised to watch the complete podcast available at the provided link.