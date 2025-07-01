NADRA announces major services update for citizens

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has extended its services to the union councils to provide hassle-free facilities to citizens.

According to public announcement made by the NADRA, the services will be available in Islamabad’s union councils including, Sayyedpur, Sahala, Model Town, Koral and I-10-4.

Furthermore, NADRA services are now available in Mureed UC of Chakwal and Daulat Nagar UC of Gujrat.

Citizens now can visit the aforesaid UCs for their official documents.

Read more: NADRA launches amnesty initiative for citizens with incorrect CNIC information

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority introduced a significant initiative encouraging individuals who have obtained their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) using incorrect information — whether deliberately or unintentionally — to come forward and self-report.

In an official public notice, NADRA announced that those who voluntarily disclose such discrepancies will be offered legal protection.

The initiative aims to promote transparency and provide citizens with a safe pathway to correct identity-related errors without facing immediate punitive consequences.

The NADRA warned that failure to report false information could result in legal action, as maintaining accurate identity data is crucial for both national security and the effective delivery of public services.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance identity verification and data accuracy, NADRA urged the public to visit their nearest registration centers to rectify any errors in their personal records.