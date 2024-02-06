21.9 C
NADRA extends office timings ahead of elections 2024

By Anjum Wahab
KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the immediate acquisition of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) as general elections are around the corner.

According to details, NADRA has said that by giving normal, urgent or executive fees, the applicant can receive the ID card from NADRA offices during office hours on February 6 and 7.

Meanwhile, the working hours of all NADRA delivery centers across the country have been increased by three hours۔

It should be noted that general elections will be held in the country on February 8, the last day of the election campaign for Election 2024 is today، Meetings and other activities will be allowed until midnight.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed the delivery of 260 million ballot papers to the ROs and DROs and representatives related to government press institutions on time despite the challenges.

