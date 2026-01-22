NADRA services now available at over 2,000 e-sahulat franchises in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) services are now accessible at more than 2,000 e-sahulat franchise locations across Pakistan.

According to NADRA statement, citizens can renew their CNICs or apply for a replacement for lost identity cards at a franchise conveniently located near their home.

For information on the nearest e-sahulat franchise, a complete list is available at the following link:

https://www.nadra.gov.pk/eSahulatFranchises

This expansion makes NADRA services more convenient and accessible for all Pakistanis, reducing the need to visit central offices.

Separately, the National Database and Registration Authority introduced a facility allowing citizens to apply for a divorce certificate from their respective Union Councils through the Pak-ID mobile application.

With this initiative, citizens can now apply for birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates directly from home using the Pak-ID app, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

To guide users, NADRA released an explanatory video outlining the step-by-step procedure for applying for a divorce certificate through the mobile application.

According to the NADRA, after completing the legal separation process, it is mandatory to obtain a divorce certificate from the relevant Union Council. However, only applicants who already possess a manual divorce certificate issued by the Arbitration Council or Union Council are eligible to apply through the app.